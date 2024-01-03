Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Stake Lessened by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. cut its stake in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,509,356 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 1,630 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.28% of Halliburton worth $101,629,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Halliburton by 47.1% during the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 114,407,642 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $3,774,308,000 after buying an additional 36,640,866 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Halliburton during the fourth quarter worth approximately $457,245,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its holdings in Halliburton by 123.0% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 15,936,342 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $627,088,000 after buying an additional 8,791,319 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Halliburton by 65.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,217,776 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $677,520,000 after buying an additional 6,815,373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Halliburton by 140.4% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,737,112 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $118,242,000 after buying an additional 2,182,602 shares in the last quarter. 82.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Halliburton Stock Down 0.1 %

Halliburton stock opened at $36.12 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 2.02. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Halliburton has a 1-year low of $27.84 and a 1-year high of $43.85.

Halliburton Announces Dividend

Halliburton ( NYSE:HAL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The oilfield services company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.02. Halliburton had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 31.61%. The business had revenue of $5.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. Halliburton’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Halliburton will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 7th were paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 6th. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.99%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Van H. Beckwith sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.84, for a total value of $214,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 181,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,768,348.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Halliburton from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Halliburton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Halliburton from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Halliburton from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Atb Cap Markets downgraded shares of Halliburton from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Halliburton presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.00.

Halliburton Company Profile

(Free Report)

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems; production solutions comprising coiled tubing, hydraulic workover units, downhole tools, and pumping and nitrogen services; and pipeline and process services, such as pre-commissioning, commissioning, maintenance, and decommissioning.

Featured Stories

