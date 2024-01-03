GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. Reduces Holdings in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. cut its stake in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,167 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 970 shares during the quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Shell were worth $719,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SHEL. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Shell during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $443,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Shell during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,322,000. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new position in Shell during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,018,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in Shell during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $791,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in Shell during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,090,000. 9.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Shell alerts:

Shell Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of Shell stock traded up $0.64 on Wednesday, reaching $66.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,966,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,379,121. The company has a market capitalization of $221.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.69. Shell plc has a 52 week low of $52.47 and a 52 week high of $68.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Shell Announces Dividend

Shell ( NYSE:SHEL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $78.01 billion during the quarter. Shell had a return on equity of 15.91% and a net margin of 8.51%. Equities analysts anticipate that Shell plc will post 8.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th were issued a $0.662 dividend. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. Shell’s payout ratio is currently 31.40%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, BNP Paribas cut Shell from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,031.33.

Read Our Latest Report on SHEL

About Shell

(Free Report)

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Shell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.