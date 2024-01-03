GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. Grows Stock Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 277,236 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,342 shares during the period. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $19,357,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in CVS Health during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. LifePro Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.99% of the company’s stock.

Get CVS Health alerts:

CVS Health Price Performance

NYSE CVS traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $81.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,966,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,280,104. The stock has a market cap of $104.25 billion, a PE ratio of 12.20, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.49. CVS Health Co. has a fifty-two week low of $64.41 and a fifty-two week high of $93.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company’s 50-day moving average is $71.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.99.

CVS Health Increases Dividend

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The pharmacy operator reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $89.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.29 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.47% and a return on equity of 15.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.09 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 8.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.665 per share. This is a positive change from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 19th. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is 36.50%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other CVS Health news, Director Edward J. Ludwig acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $70.47 per share, for a total transaction of $140,940.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 20,630 shares in the company, valued at $1,453,796.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. TheStreet raised CVS Health from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. HSBC initiated coverage on CVS Health in a report on Friday, December 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $94.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research upgraded CVS Health from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their price objective on CVS Health from $102.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CVS Health has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on CVS Health

About CVS Health

(Free Report)

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.