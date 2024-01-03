Grupo Herdez, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GUZOF) Short Interest Down 12.3% in December

Grupo Herdez, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GUZOF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 99,700 shares, a drop of 12.3% from the November 30th total of 113,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 41.5 days.

Grupo Herdez Price Performance

GUZOF traded down C$0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching C$2.76. 115 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,851. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$2.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$2.48. Grupo Herdez has a fifty-two week low of C$2.06 and a fifty-two week high of C$2.86.

Grupo Herdez Company Profile

Grupo Herdez, SAB. de C.V., a food company, engages in the manufacture, purchase, distribution, and marketing of canned and packed food products in Mexico and internationally. It provides mushrooms, vegetable juices, mayonnaise, honey, mustard, moles, tomato puree, jams, pastas, homemade sauces, ice creams, tea, soy sauce, tuna, coffee, spices, pasta sauces, hot sauces, ketchup, canned chilies, vegetables, olives, nopalitos, guacamole, sauces, enchilada sauces, taco sauce, chiles, tortillas, mayonnaise, marmalades, and organic products under the Aires de Campo, Barilla, Blasón, Búfalo, Cielito Querido Café, Del Fuerte, Doña María, Embasa, Helados Nestlé, Herdez, McCormick, Moyo, Nutrisa, La Victoria, Wholly Guacamole, Yemina, Carlota, ChiChi's, Don Miguel, Nutrisa, Nestlé Ice Cream, Cielito Dear Coffee, and Moyo brands.

