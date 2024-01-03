Grupo Herdez, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GUZOF) Short Interest Down 12.3% in December

Grupo Herdez, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GUZOF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 99,700 shares, a drop of 12.3% from the November 30th total of 113,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 41.5 days.
Grupo Herdez Price Performance
GUZOF traded down C$0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching C$2.76. 115 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,851. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$2.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$2.48. Grupo Herdez has a fifty-two week low of C$2.06 and a fifty-two week high of C$2.86.
Grupo Herdez Company Profile
