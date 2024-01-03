Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores (NYSE:AVAL) Shares Gap Up to $2.43

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. (NYSE:AVAL – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.43, but opened at $2.54. Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores shares last traded at $2.52, with a volume of 2,949 shares traded.

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.36. The company has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.01 and a beta of 1.17.

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores (NYSE:AVAL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The bank reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $498.36 million for the quarter. Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores had a return on equity of 1.81% and a net margin of 1.00%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were issued a $0.0147 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 8.14%. This is a positive change from Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores’s previous dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores’s payout ratio is presently 300.05%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 179,975 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $820,000 after acquiring an additional 4,870 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores by 19.7% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 50,266 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 8,271 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores by 9.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 64,142 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 5,541 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 64,330 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 12,520 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 760,490 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,871,000 after buying an additional 15,762 shares during the period. 0.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores SA provides a range of financial services and products to public and private sector customers in Colombia and Central America. It offers traditional deposit services and products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, and other deposits. The company also provides commercial loans comprising general purpose loans, working capital loans, leases, loans funded by development banks, corporate credit cards, and overdraft loans; consumer loans, such as payroll loans, personal loans, automobile and other vehicle loans, credit cards, overdrafts, leases, and general purpose loans; and microcredit and mortgage loans.

