GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $1.96

Shares of GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $1.96 and last traded at $2.00, with a volume of 345793 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $2.07.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of GrafTech International from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th.

GrafTech International Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.60. The company has a current ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22. The company has a market cap of $503.35 million, a P/E ratio of 41.41 and a beta of 1.14.

GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.05). GrafTech International had a net margin of 1.71% and a return on equity of 3.94%. The business had revenue of $159.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 47.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that GrafTech International Ltd. will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at GrafTech International

In related news, major shareholder Gp Ltd Bcp sold 387,068 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.24, for a total transaction of $867,032.32. Following the sale, the insider now owns 29,981,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,158,367.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,809,994 shares of company stock valued at $3,968,260. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EAF. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in GrafTech International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in GrafTech International by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,833,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,321,000 after acquiring an additional 226,874 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in GrafTech International by 94.5% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 312,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,572,000 after purchasing an additional 151,588 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in GrafTech International by 34.7% in the second quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 381,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,426,000 after purchasing an additional 98,248 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in GrafTech International by 9.6% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 285,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,437,000 after purchasing an additional 24,959 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.83% of the company’s stock.

About GrafTech International

GrafTech International Ltd. research, develops, manufactures, and sells graphite and carbon-based solutions worldwide. The company offers graphite electrodes to produce electric arc furnace steel and other ferrous and non-ferrous metals; and petroleum needle coke, a crystalline form of carbon used in the production of graphite electrodes and synthetic graphite.

Featured Articles

