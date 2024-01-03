Golden State Equity Partners Purchases 191 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Golden State Equity Partners increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,524 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Golden State Equity Partners’ holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BND. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 505.3% during the first quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 70.4% in the second quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the second quarter worth $28,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 9.1% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 37,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 3,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000.

Shares of BND stock opened at $73.24 on Wednesday. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a twelve month low of $67.99 and a twelve month high of $74.90. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.18.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were issued a dividend of $0.2105 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $2.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

