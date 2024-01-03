Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI) Lifted to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Sunday morning.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on GFI. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Gold Fields from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Gold Fields from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $15.00.

Gold Fields stock opened at $14.06 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.58. Gold Fields has a twelve month low of $8.89 and a twelve month high of $17.78.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Symmetry Partners LLC acquired a new position in Gold Fields during the fourth quarter worth about $150,000. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in Gold Fields in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,046,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Gold Fields by 3,507.0% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,272,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,823,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237,580 shares during the last quarter. GTS Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Gold Fields during the third quarter worth $290,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its holdings in Gold Fields by 29.2% in the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 19,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 4,505 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.99% of the company’s stock.

Gold Fields Limited operates as a gold producer with reserves and resources in Chile, South Africa, Ghana, West Africa, Australia, and Peru. The company also explores for copper deposits. It holds interests in nine operating mines, as well as gold mineral reserves and mineral resources. The company was founded in 1887 and is based in Sandton, South Africa.

