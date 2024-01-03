Global Indemnity Group (NASDAQ:GBLI) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Global Indemnity Group (NASDAQ:GBLI – Free Report) in a research note published on Saturday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Global Indemnity Group Stock Performance

Global Indemnity Group stock opened at $32.00 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $32.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $433.28 million, a P/E ratio of 20.78 and a beta of 0.43. Global Indemnity Group has a 1 year low of $23.01 and a 1 year high of $37.00.

Global Indemnity Group (NASDAQ:GBLI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The insurance provider reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.84). The company had revenue of $126.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.00 million. Global Indemnity Group had a return on equity of 2.68% and a net margin of 3.81%. Sell-side analysts predict that Global Indemnity Group will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

Global Indemnity Group Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Global Indemnity Group

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 22nd were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 21st. Global Indemnity Group’s payout ratio is 64.94%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Springhouse Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Global Indemnity Group by 48.6% in the 1st quarter. Springhouse Capital Management LP now owns 359,481 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $10,119,000 after acquiring an additional 117,610 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Global Indemnity Group by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 312,084 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $8,785,000 after acquiring an additional 4,491 shares during the last quarter. RBF Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Global Indemnity Group by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. RBF Capital LLC now owns 193,475 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,500,000 after acquiring an additional 17,088 shares during the last quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Global Indemnity Group by 25.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 102,565 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,445,000 after acquiring an additional 20,683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Global Indemnity Group by 7.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 84,134 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,195,000 after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares during the last quarter. 37.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Global Indemnity Group Company Profile

Global Indemnity Group, LLC, through its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Commercial Specialty and Reinsurance Operations. The Commercial Specialty segment distributes property and casualty insurance products; and general liability products for small commercial businesses through a network of wholesale general agents.

