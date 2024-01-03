GensoKishi Metaverse (MV) Price Hits $0.0471 on Major Exchanges

GensoKishi Metaverse (MV) traded down 3.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 3rd. Over the last seven days, GensoKishi Metaverse has traded 4.9% lower against the dollar. GensoKishi Metaverse has a market capitalization of $9.40 million and approximately $1.45 million worth of GensoKishi Metaverse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GensoKishi Metaverse token can now be bought for approximately $0.0471 or 0.00000111 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

GensoKishi Metaverse Token Profile

GensoKishi Metaverse was first traded on January 27th, 2022. GensoKishi Metaverse’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 199,783,459 tokens. GensoKishi Metaverse’s official Twitter account is @genso_meta and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for GensoKishi Metaverse is genso.game.

Buying and Selling GensoKishi Metaverse

According to CryptoCompare, “GENSOKISHI Online -META WORLD- is a GameFi of Elemental Knights Online. Anyone can start the game for free, resell the items acquired in the game on the NFT Marketplace, buy the rights and sell costumes made by themselves, and communicate with people from all over the world.”

