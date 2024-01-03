Genel Energy (LON:GENL) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $86.10

Genel Energy plc (LON:GENL – Get Free Report) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 86.10 ($1.10) and traded as low as GBX 76.10 ($0.97). Genel Energy shares last traded at GBX 76.70 ($0.98), with a volume of 147,197 shares changing hands.

The company has a market cap of £210.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -154.20, a P/E/G ratio of -0.03 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.61, a quick ratio of 5.87 and a current ratio of 7.36. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 77.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 85.85.

In related news, insider Tolga Bilgin bought 2,976,747 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 83 ($1.06) per share, with a total value of £2,470,700.01 ($3,146,186.18). 67.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Genel Energy plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. It operates through two segments, Production and Pre-production. The Production segment holds a 25% working interest in the Tawke PSC; 44% working interest in the Taq Taq PSC; and 30% working interest in the Sarta PSC located in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq (KRI).

