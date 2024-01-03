Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC) Shares Down 5.6%

Shares of Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULCC – Get Free Report) traded down 5.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $5.01 and last traded at $5.01. Approximately 235,988 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 1,365,031 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.31.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ULCC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Frontier Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $7.50 to $5.00 in a report on Friday, October 27th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on Frontier Group from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Raymond James cut their price target on Frontier Group from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Frontier Group from $18.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Frontier Group from $13.00 to $6.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Frontier Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.09.

Frontier Group Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.31 and a beta of 2.38. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.18.

Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $883.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $895.91 million. Frontier Group had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 12.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, President James G. Dempsey sold 240,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.90, for a total transaction of $936,000.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 347,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,355,277.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Frontier Group news, SVP Howard Diamond sold 58,000 shares of Frontier Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.92, for a total value of $227,360.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 508,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,993,504.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, President James G. Dempsey sold 240,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.90, for a total transaction of $936,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 347,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,355,277.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 590,250 shares of company stock valued at $2,327,075 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 83.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Frontier Group

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Frontier Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in shares of Frontier Group during the third quarter worth about $28,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Frontier Group by 632.0% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 4,980 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in Frontier Group by 1,705.7% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 6,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Frontier Group by 45.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062 shares in the last quarter.

About Frontier Group

Frontier Group Holdings, Inc, a low-fare airline company, provides air transportation for passengers in United States and international destinations in the Americas. It offers its services through direct distribution channels, including its website, mobile app, and call center. Frontier Group Holdings, Inc was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

Featured Articles

