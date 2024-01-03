Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Sell”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT – Free Report) to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Freshpet in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued an overweight rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Freshpet in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $104.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Freshpet in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. They issued a hold rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Freshpet in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. They issued an outperform rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Finally, Benchmark reissued a buy rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Freshpet in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $88.53.

Freshpet stock opened at $87.48 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.52, a quick ratio of 4.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a PE ratio of -81.00 and a beta of 1.11. Freshpet has a 12 month low of $45.13 and a 12 month high of $89.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $73.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.98.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $200.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $194.45 million. Freshpet had a negative return on equity of 5.37% and a negative net margin of 7.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.39) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Freshpet will post -0.9 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Freshpet by 63.1% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 1,154 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Freshpet by 129.9% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $790,000 after acquiring an additional 4,233 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Freshpet by 155.2% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 18,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,944,000 after acquiring an additional 11,527 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Freshpet by 104.0% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 20,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,203,000 after acquiring an additional 10,601 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Freshpet in the first quarter valued at approximately $271,000.

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh meals and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

