Foster & Motley Inc. Sells 6,962 Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Foster & Motley Inc. cut its holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 104,238 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 6,962 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $1,728,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 102,208.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 41,070,520 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $742,555,000 after acquiring an additional 41,030,376 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 2.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 38,270,219 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $657,104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015,634 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 1,352.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 36,803,132 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $665,401,000 after buying an additional 34,269,435 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 29,782,171 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $491,133,000 after buying an additional 233,608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orbis Allan Gray Ltd raised its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd now owns 26,311,549 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $460,715,000 after buying an additional 424,620 shares during the last quarter. 62.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kinder Morgan alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Pickering Energy Partners began coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. US Capital Advisors raised Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Kinder Morgan in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.57.

Insider Activity at Kinder Morgan

In other Kinder Morgan news, VP Dax Sanders sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.63, for a total value of $881,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 309,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,448,886.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Kinder Morgan news, VP Dax Sanders sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.63, for a total transaction of $881,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 309,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,448,886.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Denise R. Mathews sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.55, for a total transaction of $526,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 79,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,390,258.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Kinder Morgan Price Performance

Shares of KMI stock opened at $17.83 on Wednesday. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.89 and a twelve month high of $19.09. The stock has a market cap of $39.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.21, a PEG ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.19 and its 200 day moving average is $17.13.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.64 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 15.54% and a return on equity of 7.78%. The company’s revenue was down 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kinder Morgan Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 31st were paid a $0.2825 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 30th. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.34%. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is currently 102.73%.

Kinder Morgan Profile

(Free Report)

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.