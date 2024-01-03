Forza Wealth Management LLC Has $752,000 Stock Holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Forza Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,773 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Forza Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $752,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CVS. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 103,371.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,547,559 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,448,877,000 after acquiring an additional 15,532,533 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the fourth quarter worth $1,425,416,000. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new stake in CVS Health in the 2nd quarter valued at $389,723,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in CVS Health by 696.4% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 5,464,700 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $406,082,000 after buying an additional 4,778,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in CVS Health by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 33,576,388 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $3,128,984,000 after buying an additional 3,311,928 shares during the last quarter. 75.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CVS Health Stock Performance

Shares of CVS stock opened at $80.75 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $103.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.20, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.99. CVS Health Co. has a 52 week low of $64.41 and a 52 week high of $93.41.

CVS Health Increases Dividend

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The pharmacy operator reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $89.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.29 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.47% and a return on equity of 15.36%. CVS Health’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.09 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 8.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 22nd will be issued a $0.665 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 19th. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. This is an increase from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. CVS Health’s payout ratio is currently 36.50%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CVS shares. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on shares of CVS Health from $93.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of CVS Health from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of CVS Health from $91.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $94.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at CVS Health

In other CVS Health news, Director Edward J. Ludwig acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $70.47 per share, with a total value of $140,940.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 20,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,453,796.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

Featured Stories

