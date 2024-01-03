Flexible Solutions International (NYSE:FSI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Flexible Solutions International (NYSE:FSI – Free Report) in a report published on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut Flexible Solutions International from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd.

Flexible Solutions International stock opened at $1.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $23.63 million, a PE ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 1.60. Flexible Solutions International has a 12 month low of $1.36 and a 12 month high of $3.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.33. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Flexible Solutions International (NYSE:FSI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $8.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.93 million. Flexible Solutions International had a return on equity of 10.21% and a net margin of 8.99%. Analysts anticipate that Flexible Solutions International will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Flexible Solutions International in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Flexible Solutions International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Flexible Solutions International in the second quarter worth approximately $67,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Flexible Solutions International by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 60,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 11,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Flexible Solutions International by 81.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 274,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 123,600 shares during the last quarter. 44.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Flexible Solutions International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty chemicals that slow the evaporation of water in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Energy and Water Conservation Products, and Biodegradable Polymers.

