First United Bank & Trust Grows Stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

First United Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,707 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. First United Bank & Trust’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $1,314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 8,007 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,003,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,347 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,794 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,450,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. City Holding Co. increased its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 8,057 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,856,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Wealth Management now owns 6,028 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,508,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ITW opened at $260.59 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $78.41 billion, a PE ratio of 25.28, a PEG ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 1.15. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 12 month low of $217.06 and a 12 month high of $265.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $244.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $242.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27.

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.09. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 19.55% and a return on equity of 95.68%. The company had revenue of $4.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.35 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.32%.

ITW has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $213.00 to $198.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $244.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $236.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $265.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Illinois Tool Works currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $240.82.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

