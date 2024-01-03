First United Bank & Trust Acquires 1,205 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

First United Bank & Trust grew its holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 8.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,038 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,205 shares during the period. First United Bank & Trust’s holdings in Southern were worth $1,038,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC bought a new position in Southern during the third quarter valued at approximately $579,000. Capital Advisors Inc. OK lifted its holdings in shares of Southern by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 740,522 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $47,927,000 after buying an additional 16,708 shares during the period. 1834 Investment Advisors Co. boosted its stake in shares of Southern by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. 1834 Investment Advisors Co. now owns 21,467 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,389,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Southern by 39.4% in the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 19,623 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,270,000 after acquiring an additional 5,548 shares during the period. Finally, Robbins Farley increased its position in Southern by 12.0% during the third quarter. Robbins Farley now owns 30,976 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,005,000 after acquiring an additional 3,307 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.85% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on SO. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Southern from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of Southern from $80.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Southern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Scotiabank lowered Southern from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Southern from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $67.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Southern

In other news, insider David P. Poroch sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.39, for a total transaction of $693,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 28,691 shares in the company, valued at $1,990,868.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider David P. Poroch sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.39, for a total transaction of $693,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,990,868.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.23, for a total transaction of $356,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 106,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,570,609.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 25,000 shares of company stock worth $1,722,000. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Southern Stock Performance

NYSE SO opened at $70.85 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The Southern Company has a twelve month low of $58.85 and a twelve month high of $75.80. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $69.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.18. The firm has a market cap of $77.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.53.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.10. Southern had a return on equity of 10.26% and a net margin of 11.60%. The company had revenue of $6.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.38 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Southern Company will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Southern Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Investors of record on Monday, November 20th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 17th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.95%. Southern’s payout ratio is 101.08%.

About Southern

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through three segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Featured Stories

