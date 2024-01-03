FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 7,122 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 30.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,455 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,122 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in Comcast by 852.1% in the second quarter. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. now owns 695 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 622 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Comcast in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in Comcast during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Comcast during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. 82.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Comcast alerts:

Comcast Price Performance

NASDAQ:CMCSA opened at $43.37 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $174.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.15, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.53. Comcast Co. has a 1 year low of $34.63 and a 1 year high of $47.46.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The cable giant reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.14. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.97% and a net margin of 12.54%. The company had revenue of $30.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.69 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. Comcast’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.94 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Comcast from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. StockNews.com lowered Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Comcast in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Comcast in a report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Scotiabank cut shares of Comcast from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.96.

View Our Latest Stock Report on CMCSA

Comcast Company Profile

(Free Report)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.