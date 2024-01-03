Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC) Hits New 1-Year High at $65.90

Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $65.90 and last traded at $65.54, with a volume of 15743 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $65.67.

Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF Price Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $61.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.07. The company has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.70 and a beta of 0.72.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 30.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 21,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,309,000 after purchasing an additional 5,037 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $106,000. Comerica Bank bought a new position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $324,000. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC raised its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 49.2% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 40,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,462,000 after purchasing an additional 13,409 shares during the period.

About Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF

The Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (FHLC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI US IMI 25\u002F50 Health Care index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US health care sector. FHLC was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

