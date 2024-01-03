Evotec (OTCMKTS:EVTCY) and Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) Head to Head Review

Evotec (OTCMKTS:EVTCY – Get Free Report) and Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, earnings and profitability.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Evotec and Xencor’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Evotec $572.16 million 6.58 $7.14 million $0.41 27.80 Xencor $164.58 million 8.15 -$55.18 million ($1.99) -11.08

Evotec has higher revenue and earnings than Xencor. Xencor is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Evotec, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Profitability

Evotec has a beta of 0.98, indicating that its stock price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Xencor has a beta of 0.68, indicating that its stock price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Evotec and Xencor’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Evotec 20.85% 16.02% 7.81% Xencor -81.94% -17.26% -14.85%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Evotec and Xencor, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Evotec 0 0 0 0 N/A Xencor 0 0 10 0 3.00

Xencor has a consensus price target of $41.56, indicating a potential upside of 92.12%. Given Xencor’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Xencor is more favorable than Evotec.

Summary

Evotec beats Xencor on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Evotec

Evotec SE engages in the discovery and development of new drugs for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies. It operates through the following segments: EVT Execute and EVT Innovate. The EVT Execute segment provides stand-alone or integrated drug discovery solutions for collaborators targets and programmers on a typical fee-for-service basis or through a variety of commercial structures, which may include performance-based components, such as milestones and royalties. The EVT Innovate develops drug discovery projects, assets and platforms, both internally or through academic collaborations. The company was founded by Manfred Eigen, Karsten Henco, Ulrich Aldag, Freimut Leidenberger, Heinrich Maria Schulte, Rudolf Rigler, and Charles Weissmann on December 8, 1993 and is headquartered in Hamburg, Germany.

About Xencor

Xencor, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered monoclonal antibody and cytokine therapeutics to treat patients with cancer and autoimmune diseases. The company provides Sotrovimab that targets the SARS-CoV-2 virus; Ultomiris for the treatment of patients with paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome; and Monjuvi for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma. It develops Plamotamab, a bispecific antibody, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat non-Hodgkin lymphoma; Vudalimab, a bispecific antibody, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer and other solid tumor types. The company is also developing XmAb306, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat solid tumors; XmAb104, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat patients with selected solid tumors; XmAb564 that is in Phase Ib clinical trial to treat autoimmune diseases; AMG 509, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat prostate cancer; XmAb819 for patients with renal cell carcinoma; Novartis XmAb, which is in Phase I clinical trial; XmAb541 for the treatment of ovarian cancer; and XmAb662 which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat patients with solid tumors. It develops VIR-3434, which is in Phase II clinical trial for patients with hepatitis B virus infection; and VIR-2482 that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial to trat influenza A. The company develops AIMab7195 to reduce blood serum levels of IgE that mediates allergic responses and allergic disease; Obexelimab to treat autoimmune disease; and Xpro1595 to treat patients with Alzheimer's disease, mild cognitive impairment, and depression. It has a license agreement with Caris Life Sciences. Xencor, Inc. was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in Monrovia, California.

