Eudaimonia Partners LLC Has $3.61 Million Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Eudaimonia Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,366 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 216 shares during the quarter. Lowe’s Companies accounts for approximately 0.9% of Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $3,609,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LOW. Modera Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 1,987.7% during the 2nd quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 318,848 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $71,964,000 after acquiring an additional 303,575 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 33.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 3,345 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $695,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares during the last quarter. Nwam LLC increased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 115.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 6,475 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,462,000 after purchasing an additional 3,472 shares during the last quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group increased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group now owns 1,790 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GHE LLC increased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. GHE LLC now owns 24,122 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $5,444,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.88% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LOW traded down $5.50 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $213.15. 1,026,315 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,108,396. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $181.85 and a 1 year high of $237.21. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $205.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $214.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.10.

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $20.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.87 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 54.56% and a net margin of 8.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.27 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.02 earnings per share for the current year.

LOW has been the subject of several analyst reports. HSBC began coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Loop Capital dropped their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $225.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $225.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $252.00 to $282.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $238.21.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

