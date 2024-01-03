Eudaimonia Partners LLC Has $2.76 Million Stock Position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,053 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 609 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $2,762,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COP. RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. West Tower Group LLC bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Northwest Bank & Trust Co bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Halpern Financial Inc. bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. 80.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

COP has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Johnson Rice cut shares of ConocoPhillips from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $146.00 to $140.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 29th. Mizuho cut their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $139.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on ConocoPhillips from $151.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.10.

Shares of NYSE COP traded up $1.42 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $119.01. The company had a trading volume of 1,408,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,996,266. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.66. ConocoPhillips has a one year low of $91.53 and a one year high of $127.35. The firm has a market cap of $141.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.01, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $115.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $115.50.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy producer reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.12. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 23.30% and a net margin of 17.91%. The company had revenue of $14.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.32 billion. On average, research analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 9.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th were given a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 13th. This is a boost from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is currently 25.36%.

In other ConocoPhillips news, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 44,000 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.64, for a total value of $5,044,160.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 578,748 shares in the company, valued at $66,347,670.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

