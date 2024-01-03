Eudaimonia Partners LLC Has $2.51 Million Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Eudaimonia Partners LLC lessened its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,645 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 159 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $2,511,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GLD. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Old North State Trust LLC increased its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 225.4% in the first quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.99% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of GLD stock traded down $2.32 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $188.40. 4,150,053 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,944,211. The business has a 50 day moving average of $186.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $181.07. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52 week low of $168.19 and a 52 week high of $193.18.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

