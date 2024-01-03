Eudaimonia Partners LLC Has $1.84 Million Stock Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Eudaimonia Partners LLC lessened its holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,375 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 265 shares during the quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $1,842,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 103,371.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,547,559 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,448,877,000 after buying an additional 15,532,533 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of CVS Health in the fourth quarter valued at $1,425,416,000. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new position in CVS Health during the second quarter worth about $389,723,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in CVS Health by 696.4% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 5,464,700 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $406,082,000 after buying an additional 4,778,500 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 33,576,388 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $3,128,984,000 after acquiring an additional 3,311,928 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CVS shares. TheStreet raised shares of CVS Health from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com upgraded CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. HSBC assumed coverage on CVS Health in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $94.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on CVS Health from $91.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $87.00 price target on shares of CVS Health in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.00.

In other CVS Health news, Director Edward J. Ludwig bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $70.47 per share, for a total transaction of $140,940.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 20,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,453,796.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE CVS traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $81.12. 2,400,006 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,513,255. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.64. CVS Health Co. has a 1-year low of $64.41 and a 1-year high of $93.41. The stock has a market cap of $104.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.20, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.49. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.99.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The pharmacy operator reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.08. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.36% and a net margin of 2.47%. The firm had revenue of $89.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.09 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 8.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 22nd will be issued a $0.665 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 19th. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. This is an increase from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.50%.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

