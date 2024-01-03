Eudaimonia Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 7,855 iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR)

Eudaimonia Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 7,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $388,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 43.8% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 109,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,430,000 after purchasing an additional 33,481 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 78.0% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 35,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,747,000 after buying an additional 15,498 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF during the third quarter valued at $4,587,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 171,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,485,000 after acquiring an additional 1,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 83,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,139,000 after acquiring an additional 2,321 shares during the period.

iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSEARCA AOR traded down $0.29 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $52.52. 172,617 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 773,709. iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.49 and a fifty-two week high of $53.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.79.

About iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF

iShares Growth Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Growth Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an open-end management investment company. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Growth Index (the Growth Allocation Index). The Growth Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a growth-focused risk profile.

