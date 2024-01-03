Eudaimonia Advisors LLC Purchases 536 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Eudaimonia Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,297 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 536 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF comprises about 1.1% of Eudaimonia Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $1,600,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIG. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 48.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 185.5% in the second quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of VIG stock traded down $1.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $168.98. 460,610 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,645,664. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $163.45 and a 200 day moving average of $161.63. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52-week low of $146.17 and a 52-week high of $171.20. The company has a market cap of $72.18 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.