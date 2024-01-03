Eudaimonia Advisors LLC Invests $729,000 in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY)

Eudaimonia Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 15,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $729,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 1.7% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,442,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $727,357,000 after buying an additional 262,194 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 5,245,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,026,000 after buying an additional 266,091 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,710,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,462,000 after buying an additional 47,558 shares in the last quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,364,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,447,000 after purchasing an additional 8,565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 36.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,260,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,766,000 after purchasing an additional 868,610 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Price Performance

NASDAQ:RDVY traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $51.35. 345,540 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 582,710. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 1.15. First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers has a 52-week low of $41.98 and a 52-week high of $52.16. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $48.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.55.

First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Increases Dividend

First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Company Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 26th were issued a dividend of $0.3421 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd. This is an increase from First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers’s previous dividend of $0.22.

The First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large-cap stocks with rising, high-quality dividends. RDVY was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

