Eudaimonia Advisors LLC Has $428,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC)

Eudaimonia Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Free Report) by 68.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,345 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,034 shares during the quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF were worth $428,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 19,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,822,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc raised its position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc now owns 2,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,869,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Marion Wealth Management raised its position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Marion Wealth Management now owns 4,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $938,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KG&L Capital Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 2,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Price Performance

Shares of VDC traded down $0.84 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $192.31. 29,583 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 117,832. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a fifty-two week low of $172.75 and a fifty-two week high of $201.65. The business has a 50-day moving average of $185.71 and a 200-day moving average of $188.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.20 and a beta of 0.60.

About Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

