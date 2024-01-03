Eudaimonia Advisors LLC Has $210,000 Position in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Eudaimonia Advisors LLC boosted its position in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Free Report) by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,921 shares during the quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KEY. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in KeyCorp in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in KeyCorp by 47.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 3,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its stake in KeyCorp by 330.8% in the 2nd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 3,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,408 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in KeyCorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators raised its position in shares of KeyCorp by 49.9% in the second quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 3,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,197 shares in the last quarter. 77.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KeyCorp Price Performance

Shares of KEY traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $14.25. The stock had a trading volume of 4,895,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,070,866. KeyCorp has a 12 month low of $8.53 and a 12 month high of $20.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.34 billion, a PE ratio of 11.77, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.39.

KeyCorp Announces Dividend

KeyCorp ( NYSE:KEY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.02. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 11.64% and a net margin of 11.74%. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. Research analysts expect that KeyCorp will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 28th were given a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 27th. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.13%.

Insider Buying and Selling at KeyCorp

In other KeyCorp news, CAO Douglas M. Schosser sold 14,383 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.37, for a total value of $192,300.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 19,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $264,659.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $13.50 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.36.

KeyCorp Profile

(Free Report)

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, investment, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

