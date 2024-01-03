Eudaimonia Advisors LLC Has $2.44 Million Holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Eudaimonia Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,652 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,080 shares during the period. Southern makes up about 1.7% of Eudaimonia Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $2,437,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Southern in the 4th quarter valued at $435,979,000. Capital International Investors acquired a new position in shares of Southern in the 2nd quarter valued at $392,186,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southern in the 4th quarter valued at $369,131,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Southern by 150.3% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,617,965 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $390,896,000 after purchasing an additional 3,373,118 shares during the period. Finally, Imprint Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Southern by 5,840.2% in the 2nd quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 1,949,392 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $194,939,000 after purchasing an additional 1,916,575 shares during the period. 62.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on Southern from $80.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Southern in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Southern from $76.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. StockNews.com upgraded Southern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Southern from $68.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Southern has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.00.

Southern Stock Performance

Southern stock traded up $0.70 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $71.55. 1,654,184 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,730,251. The Southern Company has a 52 week low of $58.85 and a 52 week high of $75.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $78.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.58, a P/E/G ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.53. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.18.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.10. Southern had a return on equity of 10.26% and a net margin of 11.60%. The business had revenue of $6.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.38 billion. On average, analysts expect that The Southern Company will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Southern Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Investors of record on Monday, November 20th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 17th. Southern’s payout ratio is currently 101.08%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Southern news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.23, for a total transaction of $356,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 106,284 shares in the company, valued at $7,570,609.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Southern news, insider David P. Poroch sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.39, for a total transaction of $693,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,691 shares in the company, valued at $1,990,868.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.23, for a total value of $356,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 106,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,570,609.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 25,000 shares of company stock worth $1,722,000. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

About Southern

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through three segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

