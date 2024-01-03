Eudaimonia Advisors LLC Has $1.26 Million Stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Eudaimonia Advisors LLC trimmed its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,916 shares of the company’s stock after selling 206 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $1,255,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 103,758.7% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 355,848,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,520,259,000 after purchasing an additional 355,506,297 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,810,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $727,006,000 after buying an additional 105,707 shares during the period. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 2,370,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,661,000 after buying an additional 35,608 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 4.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,123,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,026,000 after purchasing an additional 83,983 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 1,563,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,672,000 after purchasing an additional 22,885 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SDY traded down $0.96 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $124.52. 181,549 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 419,540. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $109.87 and a 1-year high of $132.50. The company has a market capitalization of $22.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s 50 day moving average is $119.23 and its 200-day moving average is $119.98.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

