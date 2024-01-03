Eudaimonia Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 3,709 VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

Eudaimonia Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $538,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SMH. MAI Capital Management bought a new position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 919,038.0% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 10,110,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,539,326,000 after acquiring an additional 10,109,418 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 306.8% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 2,028 shares during the period. PFG Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 118.2% during the second quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 11,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,764,000 after purchasing an additional 6,277 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 168 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter.

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ SMH traded down $3.24 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $165.73. The company had a trading volume of 4,902,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,849,698. The stock has a market cap of $11.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $160.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $154.19. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a 12 month low of $101.33 and a 12 month high of $176.75.

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Dividend Announcement

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Profile

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 19th were issued a $1.0427 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 18th.

The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

