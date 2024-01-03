Eudaimonia Advisors LLC Acquires 785 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Eudaimonia Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,593 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $396,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American Trust raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. American Trust now owns 5,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 687 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 51,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,914,000 after acquiring an additional 3,219 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 71,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,792,000 after acquiring an additional 5,200 shares during the period. Curtis Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 60.9% in the 2nd quarter. Curtis Advisory Group LLC now owns 11,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after acquiring an additional 4,402 shares during the period. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 3.3% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 3,110,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,877,000 after acquiring an additional 100,616 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of EFG stock traded down $1.56 on Wednesday, hitting $95.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 817,328 shares. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $91.45 and its 200-day moving average is $91.33. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $67.58 and a fifty-two week high of $85.81. The company has a market capitalization of $12.77 billion, a PE ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.89.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.