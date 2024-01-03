Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:EDN) Shares Gap Up to $19.57

Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:EDN – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $19.57, but opened at $20.28. Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima shares last traded at $20.06, with a volume of 5,295 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on EDN shares. StockNews.com raised Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. TheStreet upgraded Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th.

Get Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on EDN

Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima Stock Up 3.0 %

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.30. The company has a market cap of $913.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:EDN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The utilities provider reported $5.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.05 by $0.63. Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima had a net margin of 10.29% and a return on equity of 20.81%. The firm had revenue of $452.01 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima will post -7.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima by 7.2% during the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 65,266 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after acquiring an additional 4,410 shares during the period. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima during the second quarter worth $26,000. Autonomy Capital Jersey L.P. bought a new stake in Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima in the 3rd quarter valued at $78,000. Islet Management LP acquired a new position in Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima in the second quarter worth about $386,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima by 99.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 107,655 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $868,000 after buying an additional 53,583 shares in the last quarter.

Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.