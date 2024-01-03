EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR – Free Report) in a report released on Saturday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

EMCORE Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:EMKR opened at $0.49 on Friday. EMCORE has a 1-year low of $0.36 and a 1-year high of $1.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.59 million, a PE ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 1.59. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.44 and its 200-day moving average is $0.56. The company has a current ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Institutional Trading of EMCORE

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of EMCORE by 36.1% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 13,657 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 3,623 shares during the period. Chai Trust Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of EMCORE during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of EMCORE during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of EMCORE during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd lifted its position in shares of EMCORE by 34.9% during the 1st quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 13,853 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 3,583 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.67% of the company’s stock.

About EMCORE

EMCORE Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides advanced mixed-signal products in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Aerospace and Defense, and Broadband. The company offers navigation system and inertial sensing products, such as gyroscopes and multi-axis sensors, inertial measurement units, fiber optic gyroscopes, inertial navigation systems, tactical navigation, and naval and amphibious navigation, as well as radar positioning and pointing systems, and artillery survey systems.

