Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Sold by Sippican Capital Advisors

Sippican Capital Advisors trimmed its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 6.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,836 shares of the company’s stock after selling 285 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and Company makes up approximately 1.9% of Sippican Capital Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Sippican Capital Advisors’ holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $2,060,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 41.4% in the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 2,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,423,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. 1834 Investment Advisors Co. boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. 1834 Investment Advisors Co. now owns 4,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,526,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 242,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,285,000 after purchasing an additional 7,194 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Network Inc. raised its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Network Inc. now owns 828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, Tectonic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 9.1% in the third quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 3,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,782,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. 81.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LLY opened at $592.20 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $562.18 billion, a PE ratio of 107.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $585.26 and a 200-day moving average of $543.50. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52-week low of $309.20 and a 52-week high of $629.97.

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.18. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 48.12% and a net margin of 15.55%. The firm had revenue of $9.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.88 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 6.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. This is a positive change from Eli Lilly and Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.88%.

In other Eli Lilly and Company news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $571.10, for a total transaction of $382,637.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,708 shares in the company, valued at $2,688,738.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $571.10, for a total transaction of $382,637.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,688,738.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 215,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $605.44, for a total value of $130,169,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 99,768,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,404,028,326.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on LLY. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $650.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $525.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $615.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $583.24.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

