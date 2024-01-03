Defined Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Defined Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,994 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ comprises about 2.4% of Defined Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Defined Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $2,864,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of QQQ. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 98,555.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 242,795,859 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $89,693,646,000 after acquiring an additional 242,549,753 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 113.5% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,777,618 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,134,368,000 after acquiring an additional 48,423,350 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 156,045.1% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 43,491,085 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,580,806,000 after acquiring an additional 43,463,232 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 296.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,523,694 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,887,663,000 after acquiring an additional 7,868,131 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,815,487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,477,628,000 after acquiring an additional 1,533,114 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.95% of the company’s stock.

QQQ stock traded down $3.83 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $398.76. The stock had a trading volume of 12,774,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,974,113. Invesco QQQ has a twelve month low of $260.34 and a twelve month high of $412.92. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $387.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $375.22.

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 28th will be issued a $0.2158 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 27th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

