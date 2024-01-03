Creditcoin Market Cap Hits $201.55 Million (CTC)

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 11.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 3rd. In the last seven days, Creditcoin has traded up 22.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Creditcoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.64 or 0.00001515 BTC on popular exchanges. Creditcoin has a total market cap of $201.55 million and approximately $37.76 million worth of Creditcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Creditcoin alerts:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000607 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002345 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 14.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00007979 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded down 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000006 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000055 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000010 BTC.

About Creditcoin

CTC uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 4th, 2019. Creditcoin’s total supply is 549,916,158 coins and its circulating supply is 313,628,928 coins. The Reddit community for Creditcoin is https://reddit.com/r/creditcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Creditcoin’s official message board is creditcoin.org/blog. The official website for Creditcoin is creditcoin.org. Creditcoin’s official Twitter account is @creditcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Creditcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Biswap (BSW) token is used for governance of the Biswap platform, allowing holders to vote on proposals and earn a share of revenue. It is also used for LP token farming, staking, and transaction fee discounts on Biswap’s DEX.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Creditcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Creditcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Creditcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Creditcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Creditcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.