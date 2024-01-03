ContraFect (NASDAQ:CFRX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ContraFect (NASDAQ:CFRX – Free Report) in a research report report published on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

ContraFect Price Performance

CFRX stock opened at $0.05 on Friday. ContraFect has a 1-year low of $0.04 and a 1-year high of $13.02. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $535,000.00, a P/E ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 0.29.

ContraFect (NASDAQ:CFRX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.16. As a group, analysts anticipate that ContraFect will post -3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

ContraFect Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CFRX. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new stake in ContraFect during the fourth quarter valued at about $393,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ContraFect by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,551,898 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,664,000 after acquiring an additional 11,064 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of ContraFect by 277.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 477,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 351,200 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ContraFect by 1.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 407,031 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,486,000 after acquiring an additional 4,948 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of ContraFect by 48.9% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 271,242 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 89,069 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.85% of the company’s stock.

ContraFect Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops therapeutic protein and antibody products for the treatment of life-threatening and drug-resistant infectious diseases in the United States. Its lead program includes Exebacase, a lysin, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of staphylococcus aureus.

