ContraFect (NASDAQ:CFRX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ContraFect (NASDAQ:CFRX – Free Report) in a research report report published on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
CFRX stock opened at $0.05 on Friday. ContraFect has a 1-year low of $0.04 and a 1-year high of $13.02. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $535,000.00, a P/E ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 0.29.
ContraFect (NASDAQ:CFRX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.16. As a group, analysts anticipate that ContraFect will post -3.44 earnings per share for the current year.
ContraFect Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops therapeutic protein and antibody products for the treatment of life-threatening and drug-resistant infectious diseases in the United States. Its lead program includes Exebacase, a lysin, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of staphylococcus aureus.
