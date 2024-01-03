Compass Advisory Group LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Compass Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 62,325 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 271 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for approximately 6.9% of Compass Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Compass Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $13,238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Hoey Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 170.0% in the third quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 38.1% in the second quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the second quarter valued at about $47,000.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTI traded down $1.60 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $234.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 881,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,742,924. The stock has a market capitalization of $329.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $225.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $221.31. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $189.46 and a fifty-two week high of $238.74.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

