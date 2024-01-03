Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Stock Holdings Lessened by Avaii Wealth Management LLC

Avaii Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 9.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,475 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 543 shares during the quarter. Avaii Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $243,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of CMCSA. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new position in Comcast during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 852.1% in the second quarter. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. now owns 695 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 622 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comcast in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.85% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of CMCSA traded down $0.27 on Wednesday, hitting $43.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,403,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,009,456. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $34.63 and a fifty-two week high of $47.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $42.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $174.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.01.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The cable giant reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $30.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.69 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.97% and a net margin of 12.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.94 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Comcast from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Pivotal Research lifted their price target on shares of Comcast from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Comcast from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Comcast in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Comcast currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.96.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

