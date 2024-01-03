Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Position Increased by Center for Financial Planning Inc.

Center for Financial Planning Inc. raised its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 4.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,499 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 337 shares during the quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $377,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 53,491 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,223,000 after purchasing an additional 909 shares during the period. Lavaca Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Lavaca Capital LLC now owns 6,910 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the period. Thrive Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,596 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $648,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 80,911 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $3,362,000 after purchasing an additional 2,447 shares during the period. Finally, Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comcast in the 2nd quarter valued at about $221,000. 82.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Comcast alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CMCSA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Comcast from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Pivotal Research increased their price objective on Comcast from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Comcast in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Comcast from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 25th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Comcast in a report on Friday, October 6th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.96.

Comcast Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $43.60. 1,582,850 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,671,880. The firm has a market cap of $175.49 billion, a PE ratio of 12.10, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.55. Comcast Co. has a 12 month low of $34.63 and a 12 month high of $47.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The cable giant reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $30.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.69 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.97% and a net margin of 12.54%. The business’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Profile

(Free Report)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.