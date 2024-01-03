Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) Reaches New 12-Month High at $33.00

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $33.00 and last traded at $32.16, with a volume of 62016 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.23.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th.

Get Collegium Pharmaceutical alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Collegium Pharmaceutical

Collegium Pharmaceutical Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 208.20 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.96.

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $136.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.55 million. Collegium Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 1.65% and a return on equity of 96.33%. Analysts predict that Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Shirley R. Kuhlmann sold 25,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.78, for a total value of $659,968.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 119,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,081,174.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Joseph Ciaffoni sold 4,357 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.38, for a total value of $132,365.66. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 275,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,354,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Shirley R. Kuhlmann sold 25,600 shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.78, for a total value of $659,968.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 119,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,081,174.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 44,473 shares of company stock valued at $1,228,249. Company insiders own 3.69% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Collegium Pharmaceutical

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 7.0% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 76,291 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,639,000 after purchasing an additional 5,023 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 1.3% during the first quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 374,613 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,987,000 after purchasing an additional 4,935 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 2.1% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,583,293 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,025,000 after purchasing an additional 32,255 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 10.0% during the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 39,105 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $840,000 after purchasing an additional 3,558 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 46.5% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,724 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182 shares during the last quarter.

Collegium Pharmaceutical Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines for pain management. Its portfolio includes Xtampza ER, an abuse-deterrent and oral formulation of oxycodone for the management of pain severe enough to require daily, around-the-clock, long-term opioid treatment; Nucynta ER and Nucynta IR, which are extended-release and immediate-release formulations of tapentadol; Belbuca, a buccal film that contains buprenorphine; and Symproic, an oral formulation of naldemedine for the treatment of opioid-induced constipation in adult patients with chronic non-cancer pain.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Collegium Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Collegium Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.