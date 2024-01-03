Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (NYSE:CCEP) Reaches New 52-Week High at $67.00

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $67.00 and last traded at $66.25, with a volume of 59810 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $66.49.

CCEP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $61.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, December 4th. StockNews.com downgraded Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $72.50 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $74.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.79.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $62.33 and a 200-day moving average of $62.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.85.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th were given a dividend of $1.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. This is a positive change from Coca-Cola Europacific Partners’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.59. This represents a dividend yield of 3.2%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CCEP. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the 4th quarter worth $204,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 0.7% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 73,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,601,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 7.1% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 24,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,556,000 after buying an additional 1,641 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the third quarter worth about $423,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,522,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,143,000 after purchasing an additional 129,559 shares during the last quarter. 29.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, enhanced water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.

