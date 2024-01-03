Claybrook Capital LLC Sells 823 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Claybrook Capital LLC cut its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,109 shares of the company’s stock after selling 823 shares during the period. Claybrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $1,141,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VEA. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Hoese & Co LLP bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000.

VEA stock traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $46.91. The stock had a trading volume of 2,813,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,545,487. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.37. The stock has a market cap of $115.40 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $41.48 and a 52-week high of $48.16.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

