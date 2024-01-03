Claybrook Capital LLC Decreases Stake in Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL)

Claybrook Capital LLC reduced its stake in shares of Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL – Free Report) by 25.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,026 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,500 shares during the period. Claybrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Castle Biosciences were worth $169,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Castle Biosciences by 40.5% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Castle Biosciences by 61.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Castle Biosciences by 37.2% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 3,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 984 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Castle Biosciences in the first quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Castle Biosciences by 247.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 3,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. 85.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Castle Biosciences Stock Performance

Shares of CSTL stock traded down $0.73 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 136,988. Castle Biosciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.26 and a 12-month high of $29.59. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at Castle Biosciences

Castle Biosciences ( NASDAQ:CSTL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.92) by $0.66. The firm had revenue of $61.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.94 million. Castle Biosciences had a negative net margin of 39.32% and a negative return on equity of 19.50%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Castle Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.87 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Daniel Bradbury sold 5,755 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.04, for a total value of $115,330.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 63,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,280,255.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Derek J. Maetzold sold 3,235 shares of Castle Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.06, for a total value of $64,894.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 98,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,978,798.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel Bradbury sold 5,755 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.04, for a total value of $115,330.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 63,885 shares in the company, valued at $1,280,255.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 84,896 shares of company stock valued at $1,738,827 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Castle Biosciences in a report on Thursday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Castle Biosciences has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.38.

Castle Biosciences Company Profile

Castle Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage diagnostics company, focuses to provide diagnostic and prognostic testing services for dermatological cancers. Its lead product is DecisionDx-Melanoma, a multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify the risk of metastasis for patients diagnosed with invasive cutaneous melanoma.

Featured Stories

