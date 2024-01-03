Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) Hits New 52-Week High at $7.60

Shares of Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $7.60 and last traded at $7.60, with a volume of 85229 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $7.59.

CHS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $7.60 target price on shares of Chico’s FAS in a research note on Friday, December 1st. B. Riley cut Chico’s FAS from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Chico’s FAS in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.38. The company has a market capitalization of $938.30 million, a P/E ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 1.12.

Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The specialty retailer reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $505.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $512.65 million. Chico’s FAS had a return on equity of 24.68% and a net margin of 5.30%. Research analysts predict that Chico’s FAS, Inc. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHS. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Chico’s FAS by 333.0% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 8,309 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 6,390 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Chico’s FAS by 54.9% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,655 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 3,067 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Chico’s FAS in the third quarter worth about $73,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Chico’s FAS during the first quarter worth $48,000. Finally, SYM FINANCIAL Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Chico’s FAS during the third quarter worth $77,000. Institutional investors own 89.96% of the company’s stock.

Chico's FAS, Inc operates as an omnichannel specialty retailer of women's private branded casual-to-dressy clothing, intimates, and complementary accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, Virgin Islands; and franchise locations in Mexico and domestic airports. The company operates under the Chico's, White House Black Market (WHBM), and Soma brands.

