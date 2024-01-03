Channel Wealth LLC Sells 366 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Channel Wealth LLC lowered its stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,234 shares of the company’s stock after selling 366 shares during the quarter. Channel Wealth LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $1,043,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FISV. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Fiserv in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Activest Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 652.9% in the second quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 384 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the period. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the second quarter worth about $57,000. Institutional investors own 88.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Fiserv Price Performance

Shares of FISV stock traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $133.08. The company had a trading volume of 3,227,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,749,599. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $126.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $123.01. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52-week low of $87.03 and a 52-week high of $122.39. The company has a market capitalization of $83.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.05 and a beta of 0.86.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Fiserv in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on FISV

Fiserv Profile

(Free Report)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.