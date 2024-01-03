Channel Wealth LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Channel Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 65.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,838 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,481 shares during the quarter. Channel Wealth LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $1,252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VLO. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Valero Energy by 110.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 215 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Quarry LP raised its position in shares of Valero Energy by 1,676.9% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 231 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP boosted its holdings in Valero Energy by 190.0% in the second quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 290 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

Valero Energy Stock Up 1.1 %

NYSE VLO traded up $1.50 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $132.16. 895,497 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,682,268. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Valero Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $104.18 and a 1-year high of $152.20. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $126.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $127.99. The company has a market cap of $44.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.55.

Valero Energy Dividend Announcement

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The oil and gas company reported $7.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.36 by $0.13. Valero Energy had a net margin of 7.11% and a return on equity of 39.97%. The business had revenue of $38.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $7.14 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post 24.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th were paid a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.91%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Valero Energy from $168.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $144.00 to $141.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. downgraded shares of Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $152.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Valero Energy from $142.00 to $144.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.64.

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company produces California Reformulated Gasoline Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending and Conventional Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending gasolines, CARB diesel, diesel, jet fuel, and asphalt; aromatics; and sulfur crude oils.

